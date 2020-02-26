 Skip To Content
Gamers Are Mourning The Death Of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, The Man Who Created The Konami Code

⬆️⬆️⬇️⬇️⬅️➡️⬅️➡️🅱️🅰️start.

By Lauren Strapagiel

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on February 26, 2020, at 1:17 p.m. ET

The man who helped you cheat your way through old school video games has died.

Kazuhisa Hashimoto was best known as the creator of the Konami Code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.

His death was confirmed on Twitter by Yuji Takenouchi, a friend of Hashimoto and a video game sound designer. Hashimoto was 61, according to reports.

コナミコマンド「上上下下左右左右BA」の生みの親であるプログラマーの橋本和久さんが、昨夜、亡くなられたとのこと。ご冥福をお祈りいたします。

Konami tweeted its condolences, calling Hashimoto a "deeply talented producer."

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the "Konami Code". Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san's family and friends at this time. Rest In Peace.
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the "Konami Code". Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san's family and friends at this time. Rest In Peace.

The Konami Code first appeared in Gradius, a game released in 1986. Perhaps more famously though, it was used in the NES game Contra, where using it granted the player 30 lives.

It's since appeared in numerous games as a fun Easter egg and the world's most famous cheat code. (It even does something fun on BuzzFeed!)

The Konami Code has become a ubiquitous part of gaming culture and many took to Twitter to honor Hashimoto and mourn his passing.

Creator of the Konami code, Kazuhisa Hashimoto has passed away. His impact on the gaming industry may not be as much as others, but the Konami Code is one of the most known codes of all time. RIP
Creator of the Konami code, Kazuhisa Hashimoto has passed away. His impact on the gaming industry may not be as much as others, but the Konami Code is one of the most known codes of all time. RIP

Just found out that Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has passed away but his legacy will continue for as long as video games exist.
Just found out that Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has passed away but his legacy will continue for as long as video games exist.

For many, discovering the code was a childhood rite of passage.

A babysitter taught me the Konami Code to get past a level I couldn't beat in TMNT on the NES and it opened a whole new world to me, a child who was terrible at video games https://t.co/qlyTfHDx1G
A babysitter taught me the Konami Code to get past a level I couldn't beat in TMNT on the NES and it opened a whole new world to me, a child who was terrible at video games https://t.co/qlyTfHDx1G

Even if you didn't know his name, you knew his legacy.

"Programmer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami code, died last night." I dont think there is a gamer new or old who hasnt experienced, or heard of the Legendary "UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN..." Cheat code. The man made a lasting impact on all gamers. He will be missed.
"Programmer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami code, died last night." I dont think there is a gamer new or old who hasnt experienced, or heard of the Legendary "UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN..." Cheat code. The man made a lasting impact on all gamers. He will be missed.

↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A "RIP KAZUHISA HASIMOTO" He is the creator of Konami code, your legacy will live forever sir, thanks for the great memories.
↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A "RIP KAZUHISA HASIMOTO" He is the creator of Konami code, your legacy will live forever sir, thanks for the great memories.

If you want to pay some gaming respects, the Konami Code can be found in dozens of games, including titles from Castlevania, Dance Dance Revolution, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Just Dance 3, and Mario Party 1.

