Gamers Are Mourning The Death Of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, The Man Who Created The Konami Code

The man who helped you cheat your way through old school video games has died.

Kazuhisa Hashimoto was best known as the creator of the Konami Code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.



His death was confirmed on Twitter by Yuji Takenouchi, a friend of Hashimoto and a video game sound designer. Hashimoto was 61, according to reports.