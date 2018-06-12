People Say They'll Boycott Kat Von D Makeup Over Her Anti-Vaccination Stance

Instagram

She wrote about how she and her husband had decided to ditch their doctor and go with a midwife for an at-home water birth, and that she's often experienced backlash and criticism for her life choices.

She also said she intends to raise "a vegan child, without vaccinations."

Perhaps sensing another impending backlash, she concluded by saying, "if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on."

"So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself."

A spokesperson for Kat Von D Beauty declined to comment to BuzzFeed News.