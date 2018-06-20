BuzzFeed News

This Politician Casually Breastfed At Work And People Are Here For It

Karina Gould has been bringing her baby boy to work, and yes, babies need to eat.

Posted on June 20, 2018, at 1:46 p.m. ET

This is Karina Gould, who has the distinction of being the first Canadian federal cabinet minister to have a baby while in office.

Gould, who serves as the minister of democratic institutions, returned from maternity leave last month with her 3-month-old son, Oliver, in tow.
Little Oliver has fit right in at Parliament Hill, taking time to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Gould has also made a point of bringing Oliver into the House of Commons, sometimes with a little help from her colleagues.

The House of Commons is where important legislation is discussed and voted on.

And on Tuesday she proved again that motherhood and politics can coexist when she casually breastfed Oliver during Question Period.

Even reporters thought it was cool to see breastfeeding so normalized in a place like the House of Commons.

Gould herself said that there's "no shame in breastfeeding! Baby's gotta eat & I had votes."

Gould demonstrated that breastfeeding is the most normal and natural thing in the world, and that clearly means a lot to many people.

