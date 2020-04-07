Justin Trudeau Said The Word "Moistly" During A Coronavirus Update And Immediately Regretted It
It was definitely a choice.
The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.
Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been giving daily updates from outside his home in Ottawa.
Mostly, these are pretty serious, given the situation — but on Tuesday things got weird for one brief, awkward moment.
While talking about the use of protective face masks, Trudeau uttered the word "moistly" and then immediately regretted it.
Here's a clip from CTV News:
"It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking…moistly on them," he said. He then paused and added, "What a terrible image."
It was a rare moment of levity in these otherwise trying times — and soon, "moistly" was on the lips of many Canadians.
These are strange times we're living in.
But really, we needed this.
Even if the word "moistly" makes me want to scream.
But, of course, Twitter is also at peak horniness right now, so this is going all kinds of ways.
For others, this was just a step too far.
But at least we all have a reason to come together.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.