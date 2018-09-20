This Grandma Shot And Killed The Giant Gator That Ate Her Mini Horse

Cochran is a grandmother and the mayor of Livingston, Texas, and last weekend she took down a 12-foot, 580-pound alligator with a single shot.

“One shot in the head and he went under. Typically, they'll do a death roll and roll over and over and over, but this one didn't,” Cochran told KTRK.

It was more than just sport. It was revenge. Although she'll never know for sure, Cochran suspects the giant gator is the same one responsible for the disappearance of a miniature horse from the ranch three years ago.

She said the horse was about the size of a Labrador, meaning it would be an easy snack for a gator as big as the one she killed.

“Typically the gators don’t bother us, but we’ve been looking for (this one),” she told the Houston Chronicle.

