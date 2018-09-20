This Grandma Shot And Killed The Giant Gator That Ate Her Mini Horse
“Don't mess with Nana.”
Here's an important life tip: Don't mess with Judy B. Cochran's mini horses.
Cochran is a grandmother and the mayor of Livingston, Texas, and last weekend she took down a 12-foot, 580-pound alligator with a single shot.
“One shot in the head and he went under. Typically, they'll do a death roll and roll over and over and over, but this one didn't,” Cochran told KTRK.
It was more than just sport. It was revenge. Although she'll never know for sure, Cochran suspects the giant gator is the same one responsible for the disappearance of a miniature horse from the ranch three years ago.
She said the horse was about the size of a Labrador, meaning it would be an easy snack for a gator as big as the one she killed.
“Typically the gators don’t bother us, but we’ve been looking for (this one),” she told the Houston Chronicle.
Polk County, where the family ranch is located, allows gator hunting for 20 days each year, between Sept. 10 and 30. You need a permit and tag, and the animals must be baited and trapped first. Cochran's kill was strictly by the books.
According to the Chronicle, the alligator has been sent to a taxidermist to have its head mounted and tail prepped for display. The family plans to eat the meat and make some boots out of the belly.
And in case you need to hear it after all that, Cochran sums the whole thing up like this: “Don't mess with Nana.”
