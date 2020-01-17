A Breeder Got Rid Of This Husky Because Of Her "Weird" Eyes But Now The Internet Loves Her

Jubilee looks a little different, but she's just a good pup looking for a good home.

Jubilee the dog is a little different. But that might just make her even more lovable. The 4-year-old Siberian husky was given away to a rescue organization when she wasn't wanted anymore. That's how she ended up at Husky House, a New Jersey rescue that thinks Jubilee is perfectly fine the way she is. "It was because she looks different and I guess they had just felt they couldn’t sell her," a spokesperson for the nonprofit told BuzzFeed News. The group thinks the original owner was breeding dogs, but aren't sure if they are certified.

Jubilee has a congenital issue with her eyelids, giving her pale blue peepers a permanent, cartoonish look of surprise. "We’ve taken her to the vet. She’s been thoroughly checked out. It doesn’t infringe on any of her day-to-day activities," said the spokesperson. "She was born this way, but she’s a happy, playful dog." The spokesperson said Jubilee is especially willing to be your best friend if you offer a treat.



Jubilee has been with Husky House for almost two years now and still hasn't found a forever home. The spokesperson said there's been some interest during that time, but for one reason or another, nothing has worked out. "She’s a little shy at first, and I think people are looking for that exceptionally warm welcome," she said. "It would just take a patient family who would understand." But things are looking up for Jubilee. On Tuesday, Husky House posted photos of her on its Facebook page, and the post now has 40,000 shares. "It was a very overwhelming response. We are extremely grateful for all of the love and support for her and for the rescue as a whole," said the spokesperson.

The comments are full of people eager to adopt Jubilee and saying what a beautiful girl she is. Jubilee also went viral on Reddit's r/aww subreddit with the title "This is Jubilee. She just happens to look like bad taxidermy."

However you want to describe it, everyone agrees that Jubilee is precious and whoever gets her will be a very lucky family. The spokesperson said Jubilee's viral stardom has brought in a wave of adoption applications, but they'll all be subject to a stringent process that includes reference checks and a home visit. Jubilee would probably do well in a home with other dogs. At the rescue, she has two best friends named Rocky and Rosie that she looks for when they're not around.

