Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images JoJo Siwa at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Nothing about JoJo Siwa’s coming-out looked like anything I’d recognized as a coming-out. First, it involved a lot of sleuthing, at least on my part. It started with a TikTok of the bedazzled children’s entertainer lip-synching to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” posted last Thursday. On its own, I thought it was a big nothing. Who doesn’t like that song? Maybe she was just being an ally; maybe she was in some kind of mood following the inauguration. Sure, there were some supportive comments from fellow influencers, but even those weren’t clear. On the same day, TikToker Kent Boyd posted a video of Siwa dancing with members of Pride House LA, a collaboration house for queer creators. The caption referenced the lyrics of the Paramore song playing in the video: “Now you’re one of us.” Simple camaraderie! At this point, I tweeted something about how the whole thing made me uncomfortable — all this speculation. I’d been taught that being declaring someone queer before they explicitly say it is always wrong. But then I deleted the tweet. I had a gut check. What if I was being the weird one? Well, spoiler, I was. With a picture of a queer-themed T-shirt and on Instagram Live, Siwa, who is 17, confirmed on Jan. 23 this was indeed her coming out. The Gen Z teens and young adults who follow her and commented recognized it for what it was immediately, while I was in denial. But that shows how much coming out has evolved past my outdated millennial comfort zone.

I grew up learning that coming out was a big deal. The biggest deal. An event! Stepping out of the closet wasn’t to be taken casually. There should be balloons that pop to reveal rainbow confetti or an Elton John impersonator or something. It should be accompanied by immeasurable anxiety, and no matter how you expect the news to be taken, you have to do it. You must! You’re not a true self-loving queer until you bite that particular bullet. When I was a closeted teen, celebrities coming out was the biggest to-do possible. In 2006, Lance Bass came out with a People cover with a giant headline that said “I’M GAY.” The only famous lesbian I really knew was Ellen DeGeneres, who’d come out with a similar magazine cover in 1997 that, for a time, derailed her career. It was an era when getting outed seemed more likely than outing yourself, and gay rumors about people like Ricky Martin were salacious gossip. That was my blueprint when I came out to my own family, drenched in anxious sweat and convinced that following through would make me a real queer. An out queer.

But times change. Gen Z is more openly queer than any generation before it. One 2018 survey, from Ipsos, reported that a full third of Gen Z’ers are, in some way, not straight. As for celebrities, you could make a list of those who came out publicly in 2020 alone that’s longer than one of those who came out in the early aughts. That’s not to say there’s no backlash or anti-gay harassment. There is. And these coming-outs are celebrated within queer communities, but to a larger audience in the US, a young celebrity coming out is a blip. On TikTok, queerness is discussed in ways I never saw as a teen. There seem to be a million more ways to identify, capturing both hyper-specific desires and the gray area where you’re not quite sure. And there’s flexibility. I’ve seen TikToks about young people who came out as one thing, then again as something else, and then maybe choose a different label later on. And it’s OK. The comments tell them it’s fine, people change, knowing yourself is a journey, not a destination. That’s the world Gen Z has grown up in, and it’s being reflected in how they’re coming out. Siwa is a prime example. She followed up those initial TikToks with a photo of a shirt her cousin had sent her that says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever,” and in an Instagram Live, she said she wasn’t ready to declare a label just yet. What I read initially as vague, her peers simply saw as casual. While I wrung my hands over whether we were jumping to conclusions, Siwa’s fans were dropping heart-eyes emojis and congratulating her. I felt like those grumps who don’t want student loans to be forgiven because they had to pay them at one time. Why should Siwa get to mosey out of the closet when I felt like I had to claw the door down?

