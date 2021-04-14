Here's Why You Can't Compare The Extremely Rare J&J Vaccine Blood Clots To Ones Linked To Birth Control

With the news that the CDC and FDA have called for pausing the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection COVID-19 vaccine due to extremely rare cases of blood clots, some have been drawing comparisons to the blood clot risk from hormonal birth control.

But while the Pill is known to increase risk for blood clots, three doctors who spoke with BuzzFeed News said these are two very different scenarios.

"It’s not only not apples to apples, it’s basically apples to papayas. It is completely different," said Hanny al-Samkari, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a hematologist and clinical investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Yes, they both can cause clots — just like apples and papayas are both fruits — but the mechanisms are totally different."

On Tuesday, the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recommended after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare type of blood clot within 13 days of receiving the vaccine. One woman died and another is in critical care, according to the FDA. But approximately 6.85 million doses of the vaccine had been delivered in the US as of April 13, meaning the complication appears to affect fewer than 1 in a million recipients.

These extremely rare blood clots are of a severe kind that appear to significantly raise the risk of a stroke. Al-Samkari noted that the key characteristic of these clots is a drop in blood platelet counts. Crucially, unlike other blood clots, the blood-thinning medication heparin is a dangerous treatment for patients with these clots.

The rare clotting appears to be similar to what’s been seen in approximately 1 in 100,000 patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses the same technology to immunize people against the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Pfizer and Moderna shots, which are also authorized in the US, use a different approach and have not resulted in any reports of blood clots, according to the FDA.

While the clotting risk appears to be extremely low with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a flurry of tweets has compared it to the risk of blood clots from hormonal birth control pills. According to the FDA, for every 10,000 women taking the Pill in a given year, between 3 and 9 will develop a blood clot, compared to between 1 and 5 women who are neither taking the Pill nor are pregnant.

But, crucially, it's not the same clotting as that experienced by some with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"They could not be more different when we talk about the underlying mechanism," said al-Samkari.