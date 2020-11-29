 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Joe Biden Hurt His Ankle While Playing With His Dog Major

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Joe Biden Hurt His Ankle While Playing With His Dog Major

The president-elect is being assessed by an orthopedic doctor.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 29, 2020, at 4:49 p.m. ET

Facebook: delawarehumane

President-elect Joe Biden is being assessed by an orthopedic doctor on Sunday after hurting his ankle while playing with his dog Major.

Biden was playing with Major on Saturday when he slipped and twisted his ankle, according to his transition team.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist," his team said, according to a pool report.

On Sunday, Biden was taken to Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware shortly after 4 p.m.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A vehicle carrying Biden arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the transition team for an update on Biden's condition.

The incoming president and first lady Jill Biden adopted Major — a German Shepherd — from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 and he is set to become first-ever shelter dog to reside in the White House.


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT