Joe Biden Hurt His Ankle While Playing With His Dog Major

President-elect Joe Biden is being assessed by an orthopedic doctor on Sunday after hurting his ankle while playing with his dog Major.

Biden was playing with Major on Saturday when he slipped and twisted his ankle, according to his transition team.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist," his team said, according to a pool report.

On Sunday, Biden was taken to Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware shortly after 4 p.m.