Turns Out James Corden Isn't Always Actually Driving In "Carpool Karaoke"
Can we ever trust again?
You're probably familiar with Carpool Karaoke, a very popular segment from The Late Late Show during which host James Corden drives around with a celebrity and they sing songs together.
But now a video is raising a very pressing question: Is Corden actually driving?
The video, shot by Zoli Honig, shows Corden in his car with Justin Bieber, and they're being towed by a truck instead of actually driving.
Honig told BuzzFeed News he shot the footage on Wednesday morning near the corner of Beverly Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles while sitting at a bakery.
"As we’re sitting there eating, I see this Range Rover being towed with a bunch of cameras and | was like, oh my god, it's James Corden," he said.
He shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!"
That set off a flurry of responses; people were either shocked that Corden wasn't driving, or they were smugly proud of themselves for not being shocked at all.
"Everyone was shocked that he wasn’t actually driving," said Honig.
"I mean, it's Hollywood, so you can’t really expect that everything you see is real."
However, Honig isn't the only person who has spotted Carpool Karaoke in action. Other people shared photos of Corden behind the wheel, not being towed.
BuzzFeed News reached out to CBS to get the hard facts, and the truth is that everyone is right.
"James always drives during 'Carpool Karaoke.’ However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow)," a spokesperson said.
So there you have it: He does drive, except for when he doesn't.
Mystery solved.
