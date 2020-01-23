Turns Out James Corden Isn't Always Actually Driving In "Carpool Karaoke"

Can we ever trust again?

CBS

You're probably familiar with Carpool Karaoke, a very popular segment from The Late Late Show during which host James Corden drives around with a celebrity and they sing songs together. But now a video is raising a very pressing question: Is Corden actually driving? The video, shot by Zoli Honig, shows Corden in his car with Justin Bieber, and they're being towed by a truck instead of actually driving.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!

Honig told BuzzFeed News he shot the footage on Wednesday morning near the corner of Beverly Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles while sitting at a bakery.

"As we’re sitting there eating, I see this Range Rover being towed with a bunch of cameras and | was like, oh my god, it's James Corden," he said. He shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!" That set off a flurry of responses; people were either shocked that Corden wasn't driving, or they were smugly proud of themselves for not being shocked at all.

@zolihonig @aisyxhs99 MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE

@zolihonig @MissDarlinn Lol this is how most of these shots are done 😂

"Everyone was shocked that he wasn’t actually driving," said Honig. "I mean, it's Hollywood, so you can’t really expect that everything you see is real."



Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride

However, Honig isn't the only person who has spotted Carpool Karaoke in action. Other people shared photos of Corden behind the wheel, not being towed.

@zolihonig Y’all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving 👀

@zolihonig When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving! https://t.co/4IBuc8H3bg https://t.co/sdbpIqYmC6