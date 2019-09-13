James Corden Did A Segment Calling Out Fat-Shaming And People Are Applauding

James Corden isn’t best known for diving into social commentary. But, after seeing a segment on fat-shaming from Bill Maher, Corden just had to pipe up.



It all started when Maher did a segment on his show calling for the “return” of fat-shaming. Basically, he claimed that fat-shaming has gone away and we need to bring it back in order to address obesity, or something.

“Some amount of shame is good,” Maher said.

Corden wasn’t buying it.

“If making fun of fat people made them lose weight, there’d be no fat kids in schools,” Corden said on The Late Late Show. “And I’d have a six-pack right now.”

Corden started by making digs at both himself and Maher for their ratings and questionable movie roles, but then got into the good stuff.

“Fat-shaming never went anywhere. Ask any fat person, we are reminded of it literally all the time,” Corden said.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not. We get it, we know, we know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage me my weight and I suck at it.”