People Are Dragging Influencers Like Addison Rae For Their Barely There Masks

Young influencers have gotten a lot of flak during the pandemic, particularly the ones who've chosen to travel or host and attend parties. While many insist they're regularly tested, critics say it's no excuse for partying when residents in cities like Los Angeles have been explicitly told to stay home.

Now, people are also criticizing social media stars like Addison Rae and Nikita Dragun for being spotted in public with masks that are nowhere close to what the CDC recommends.

Rae was recently in New York City for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As she left the studio, she posed for pictures with fans, and people noticed her face covering wasn't exactly adequate.

