10 Important Things To Know About Depression And Suicide After Kate Spade's Death

Suicide is complex, shocking, often hard to understand, and can leave people with more questions than answers. The world knew Spade as the woman with amazing creativity and business acumen who was behind a handbag empire known for its vibrant, feminine designs. But she was also, her family said, living with mental illness.

"The signs were all there and I tried to help her for so long," Spade's sister, Reta Brosnahan Saffo, told BuzzFeed News.

At the news of her death, there has been an outpouring of love and grief from her family, friends, and fans. Spade's death has also sparked a conversation about mental health in general. Here are a few important things to know about depression and suicide.