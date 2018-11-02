This Mom Of Five Who Just Became A Lawyer Proves That Dreams Do Come True

This is Ieshia Champs, a newly licensed lawyer and mother of five. And if her journey to the legal world doesn’t inspire you, nothing will.

Champs, who now lives in Houston, had a rough start to life. Her parents were addicted to drugs and she ended up in foster care at a young age.



She was adopted by an uncle, but then that didn’t work out, either.



“I just kind of lived with a few friends here and there, some long-term, some short-term, and eventually I just ended up homeless,” she told BuzzFeed News.

Champs was inspired to become a lawyer at a career day when she was 8. However, as she got older, that dream seemed further and further away.



She dropped out of high school and started drinking and using drugs. But she never forgot her dream.

Then 2009 happened.

“2009 turned out to be one of the most traumatic years of my life,” she said.

In February a house fire destroyed everything she owned. Soon after, she found out the father of her kids had cancer.

“It was just something every single month,” said Champs. “I was going through so much at that point in my life.”

Then she got a little divine inspiration.