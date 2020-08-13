The Guy Behind The Vine That Likely Inspired WAP's "Macaroni" Line Is Happy His Legacy Lives On

The Vine's creator, Mohamad Zoror, says Cardi B reached out to him before she made it big.

Six years after it first graced our phones, an iconic Vine has found new purpose as the presumed inspiration for a line in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP." The line, specifically, is "Macaroni in a pot, that's some wet-ass pussy." The story starts in 2014 when Mohamad Zoror was a 16-year-old Viner and his mom was making some food. "I was just sitting on the couch and we came home from some event and the food wasn’t that good, so she made some mac and cheese," he told BuzzFeed News. "She was stirring it and I was like, wait, that’s familiar."

That's when he walked up, phone recording, and told her, "that's what good pussy sounds like."

happy mother’s day to the best 🧕🏻❤️💐 i cant believe we created this iconic moment 6 yrs ago. love you mama.

She responded by shouting "hmar," which is Arabic for donkey. Basically, she called him a dumbass. "She had no idea what Vine was or that I posted it," Zoror said. The Vine went viral overnight, becoming one of the most beloved videos from the platform that still appears in compilation videos today. In addition to millions of views on the app, it was also shared on Twitter and Facebook, where it racked up millions more. That's how Zoror's mom, Ehssan, found it.

Mohamad Zoror/Vine

Zoror said she was furious at first that he'd posted it but soon after, on a trip to a grocery store, he said a bunch of kids went up to her asking for photos. "She got happy, she’s like, 'I’m famous now,'" he said. So, when WAP came out with that line, Zoror instantly thought of his Vine, and so did a lot of other people.

should the guy that made the "that's what good pussy sounds like" vine get a songwriter's credit on WAP for the line "macaroni in a pot"

When @iamcardib said "Macaroni in the pot that's some wet ass p*ssy" on WAP all I can think of is this iconic vine

Zoror even made a TikTok to remind everyone of his viral hit.

"I immediately thought of my Vine because this is the second time she used my Vine in a song," he said. "The first time was on 'Drip' with the line, "Mac n' cheese in the bowl, how it sound?" Zoror knows for a fact that Cardi B knows his work, because back in the day she was a Viner too. She once reached out to Zoror saying she loved his Vines and was hoping he'd share hers.

When "WAP" came out, Zoror said he woke up to people messaging him about the connection to his Vine. Even Genius.com links to his Vine for that lyric. As for his mom, he said she has no idea who Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion is and so far he hasn't told her about the song. He assume she'll just say, "oh okay cool." Zoror meanwhile is just glad his Vine is being recognized. "I’m happy for this and I don’t understand why people are hating on the song just because it’s dirty — it’s a good song."