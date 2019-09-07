 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Destruction Of Hurricane Dorian In North Carolina

Dorian made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2019, at 1:57 p.m. ET

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Residents ride bicycles past destroyed mobile homes in the Emerald Isle RV Park after a tornado touched down during Hurricane Dorian in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Sept. 6, 2019.

Residents of North Carolina are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Outer Banks on Friday.

Dorian struck the state as a Category 1 storm, packing less wallop than in the Bahamas, which was devastated by Dorian when it was still a Category 5. At least 30 people were killed there.

In North Carolina, an estimated 800 people were left stranded on Ocracoke Island, which was hit with powerful storm surges, flooding homes and businesses. Evacuation efforts are underway and food and other supplies are being flown in for survivors.

“There’s probably not a house there that doesn’t sustain damage,” said Donnie Shumate, a spokesperson for Hyde County.

Dorian is now on its way to Canada's east coast, where thousands are already without power due to the wind and rain.

These photos show the impact the storm had in North Carolina.

Tom Copeland / AP

Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast.

Allen G. Breed / AP

Gov. Roy Cooper looks out the window of his plane as it approaches Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tom Copeland / AP

Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast.

Jose Luis Magana / AFP / Getty Images

A flooded shop is seen next to Rodanthe Sound as Hurricane Dorian hits Cape Hatteras in North Carolina on September 6, 2019.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Water floods Highway 12 in Nags Head, North Carolina.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Highway 12 leading onto Hatteras Island is covered with sand in Pea Island, North Carolina.

Tom Copeland / AP

Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Sept. 5, 2019.

Jeffrey Collins / AP

Friends and neighbors sift through what is left of a damaged trailer at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday.

Jeffrey Collins / AP

Residents of the Bogue Shores condominiums work to hook up a generator after the complex lost its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach on Friday.

Steve Helber / AP

A utility worker walks through downed power lines along a causeway in Nags Head, NC., Sept. 7, 2019.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters

Cathy McCabe walks carefully on a destroyed fence as she makes her way to her damaged house after a tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian ripped through Carolina Shores, North Carolina.

Gerry Broome / AP

A portion of the Kure Beach Pier was damaged by winds following the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

Marshall Brewer looks for damage outside his apartment in Nags Head.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

A man exits a mobile home amid damage from a tornado associated with Hurricane Dorian is seen at the Boardwalk RV Park after Hurricane Dorian passed through the area, September 6, 2019 in Emerald Isle, N.C..

Tom Copeland / AP

Power company lineman work to restore power.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Water surrounds ocean front beach homes in Nags Head, North Carolina.

Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP

Beachgoers looks for shells at Kure Beach, North Carolina.

Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP

Plywood panels with the names of memorable hurricanes are placed over storefront windows in downtown New Bern, North Carolina.


