These Photos Show The Destruction Of Hurricane Dorian In North Carolina

Residents ride bicycles past destroyed mobile homes in the Emerald Isle RV Park after a tornado touched down during Hurricane Dorian in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Sept. 6, 2019.

Residents of North Carolina are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Outer Banks on Friday.



Dorian struck the state as a Category 1 storm, packing less wallop than in the Bahamas, which was devastated by Dorian when it was still a Category 5. At least 30 people were killed there.

In North Carolina, an estimated 800 people were left stranded on Ocracoke Island, which was hit with powerful storm surges, flooding homes and businesses. Evacuation efforts are underway and food and other supplies are being flown in for survivors.

“There’s probably not a house there that doesn’t sustain damage,” said Donnie Shumate, a spokesperson for Hyde County.

Dorian is now on its way to Canada's east coast, where thousands are already without power due to the wind and rain.

These photos show the impact the storm had in North Carolina.