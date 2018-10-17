Here's How Americans Can Try Some Sweet, Legal Canadian Weed

Now that recreational weed is legal in Canada, Americans may be asking themselves how they can get in on the action.

The good news is that non-Canadians are very much permitted to partake in legal cannabis. The bad news is that it’s not going to be nearly as fun and easy as anyone would like.

Here’s a breakdown.

Choose your destination wisely

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to hit up any Canadian city and easily find legal weed for sale.

Each province and territory was allowed to make their own rules about how pot is being sold. Some have stores you can visit, and some don’t.

If you’re going to Canada’s biggest city, Toronto, you’re not going to have much luck. Right now, Ontario only has online sales on the Ontario Cannabis Store website.



This will only work out if you’re staying somewhere that can take deliveries, and you’re able to wait the one to three days for delivery. (It’s also worth noting that 38,000 orders have already been placed, so initial shipments might be delayed.)

You’d think that Vancouver, British Columbia, would be a veritable buffet of legal pot shops, but you’d be wrong. BC’s only legal store is is Kamloops, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver.

It’s not exactly hard to find an illegally run dispensary in either Toronto or Vancouver, but you want the legal stuff, right?

Other provinces have brick-and-mortar options, mainly located in major cities. You can see how each province and territory is selling weed here.

Bottom line: Do your research and locate your desired pot shop ahead of time.