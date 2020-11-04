Here Are 8 Hopeful And Interesting Things That Happened On Election Night

As of Wednesday morning, there's still no clear winner of the presidential race, but it's not the only thing voters went to the polls for. Across the country, ballot measures have ushered all sorts of new changes, from legalizing cannabis to ditching racist symbols to raising the minimum wage.

Here's a rundown of some of those measures.

1. Weed was legalized in four states.

As states turn red and blue, others turned green. Residents of New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota all voted to legalize recreational cannabis. They join the 11 other states, plus the District of Columbia, in having legal weed in the US.

2. And other drugs were given the green light, too.

Pot wasn't the only winner last night. In DC, voters chose to decriminalize the use of psychedelic substances, including magic mushrooms.

And, in Oregon, voters fully legalized mushrooms and chose to decriminalize the possession of a wide range of drugs, including cocaine, meth, and heroin. That means carrying small amounts of drugs will no longer mean prison or arrest for users.

3. Mississippi ditched the Confederate battle emblem.

Back in June, lawmakers in Mississippi decommissioned the state's flag, which included the Confederate battle emblem — a symbol of racism and slavery.

On Tuesday, voters approved a new design that features red and gold stripes, a magnolia flower encircled by stars, and the phrase "in God we trust."