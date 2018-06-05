BuzzFeed News

This Gorgeous Rainbow Snake Is A Pride Month Blessing

Gay snakes unite 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 2:38 p.m. ET

Please behold the most beautiful rainbow snake you've ever seen — just in time for Pride Month!

This is Vespira and she's a sunbeam snake and she has a natural holo highlight to die for.

Vespira belongs to Maura Hennelly from Sacramento, whose tweet about her rainbow noodle child is hot fire.

Can you believe mother nature decided to go this hard
maura @painthands

Can you believe mother nature decided to go this hard

Hennelly told BuzzFeed News that "Vespira" means "evening star," which she says "captures her beauty quite well." Hennelly got Vespira last year and "fell in love immediately."

"Sunbeams are a very tough species to care for, but Vespira has been doing really well with me," she said.

These snakes are definitely not a good choice for beginner snake owners, but they sure are pretty.

"They are timid snakes and hardly ever surface, but when their scales hit natural sunlight, the iridescence is almost unfathomable. No photo could ever do justice to her beauty in person," she said.

Vespira is so fabulously rainbowrific that she's basically become the official snake of pride.

me on june 1st: still a snake but with a hint of extra gay
sophia @jesuskiyoko

me on june 1st: still a snake but with a hint of extra gay https://t.co/Bgv5Jd6aGE

Because pride is for snakes, too.

it's pride in the snake community too
louis @luiall

it’s pride in the snake community too https://t.co/9ZBPcWpCIX

She's a very relatable little noodle.

My slytherin ass during pride month
denisse 🦋 @queentanilla_

My slytherin ass during pride month https://t.co/vnxe3S99gF

Mother Nature: the true queen of pride.

confirmed: Mother Nature hella gay
Lady Moonicorn Cat 🌙🦄🐱 @DelinquentChen

@painthands @penguin_ford confirmed: Mother Nature hella gay

She already has quite the reputation.

I love Taylor Swift's look for pride month wow
Nathan Wolfe @_nathanwolfe

I love Taylor Swift’s look for pride month wow https://t.co/63b57zfwFM

"Vespira would be honored to be the pride snake!" said Hennelly.

Happy pride, Vespira. 🏳️‍🌈
Happy pride, Vespira. 🏳️‍🌈

