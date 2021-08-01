The Moment These Two Olympians Decided To Share A Gold Medal Is So Joyful

What's better than winning gold in Tokyo? Getting to share the win with a friend and fellow competitor.

On Sunday, athletes Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar chose to share first place at the Olympic men's high jump final thanks to a quirk in the rule book.



Both men flawlessly completed a jump of 2.37 meters (7 feet, 9¼ inches). Then they both attempted a jump of 2.39 meters, but neither of them could make it after three attempts each.

According to the rules, they could either settle it with a jump-off or share the gold. NBC video from the competition shows an official trying to explain just that when Barshim cuts in.

"Can we have two golds?" Barshim asks the official.

Before the official can even finish explaining, Barshim reaches out to Tamberi to shake hands, and the two — and the crowd — go wild.