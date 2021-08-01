 Skip To Content
The Moment These Two Olympians Decided To Share A Gold Medal Is So Joyful

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar both took the gold for the men's high jump in a truly heartwarming decision.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Last updated on August 1, 2021, at 4:03 p.m. ET

Posted on August 1, 2021, at 2:38 p.m. ET

Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi celebrate the double gold.

What's better than winning gold in Tokyo? Getting to share the win with a friend and fellow competitor.

On Sunday, athletes Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar chose to share first place at the Olympic men's high jump final thanks to a quirk in the rule book.

Both men flawlessly completed a jump of 2.37 meters (7 feet, 9¼ inches). Then they both attempted a jump of 2.39 meters, but neither of them could make it after three attempts each.

According to the rules, they could either settle it with a jump-off or share the gold. NBC video from the competition shows an official trying to explain just that when Barshim cuts in.

"Can we have two golds?" Barshim asks the official.

Before the official can even finish explaining, Barshim reaches out to Tamberi to shake hands, and the two — and the crowd — go wild.

Tamberi raises his hands as Barshim smiles
Tamberi looks emotionally at Barshim on the track
Tamberi in particular really let loose.

Tamberi lies on his back on the track and covers his eyes with his hands
Look at him go!

NO ONE celebrates like the Italians do. 🥳🇮🇹 #TokyoOlympics

Barshim and Tamberi are rivals, but they're also friends. According to USA Today, the pair met at a competition in Canada in 2010. Since then, they've been there for each other through international competitions and even injuries.

Tamberi and Barshim embrace
"I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Barshim said after the win, CBC reported.

Tamberi smiles as he jumps and holds Barshim by the shoulders
"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."

Tamberi and Barshim
