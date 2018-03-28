Grindr Will Now Remind You To Get Tested For HIV

Grindr

Klausner, a professor and former director of STD Prevention and Control Services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, has used Grindr in research that distributed HIV testing kits to gay and bisexual men.

"Those kinds of projects aren’t really sustainable, so to see [Grindr] do something themselves and change the platform in a way that can really lead to sustained increase in HIV-testing reminders … is really a breakthrough," he told BuzzFeed News.

"Grindr is a leader in the field, so I’m hoping as Grindr paves the way, other sites will follow," said Klausner, who is now at the UCLA Medical Center.

Klausner said the way men meet each other has changed over the years — from bathhouses to chatrooms and now to apps like Grindr. So it only makes sense that HIV prevention strategies change too.