Just 19 Very Good Tweets About Grimes And Elon Musk Dating

I would like to leave this simulation.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on May 8, 2018, at 12:41 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, this year's Met Gala confirmed that tech billionaire Elon Musk and quirky Canadian musician Grimes are indeed dating.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

According to Page Six, the two met online and bonded over an obscure pun that involves artificial intelligence and ornate baroque art.

No, seriously.

That's the story.

Anyway, people aren't taking it well. Here are some reactions to their appearance at the Gala.

1.

elon musk and grimes arrive at the met gala
𝔎𝔞𝔴𝔞𝔦𝔦𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔶𝔪𝔲𝔰 𝔅𝔬𝔰𝔠𝔥 👹 @markyannna

elon musk and grimes arrive at the met gala

2.

ELON MUSK AND GRIMES BE LIKE “ᵐ ᵘ L ᵗᶦᵖᵃˢˢ”
[ 𝖘𝖈𝖗𝖊𝖊𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖌 ] @freebasecatnip

ELON MUSK AND GRIMES BE LIKE “ᵐ ᵘ L ᵗᶦᵖᵃˢˢ”

3.

Elon Musk and Grimes, Met Gala (2018)
rach el comandante @lilmissagitated

Elon Musk and Grimes, Met Gala (2018)

4.

Elon Musk when Grimes tells him workers have a right to organize
rach el comandante @lilmissagitated

Elon Musk when Grimes tells him workers have a right to organize

5.

Elon Musk: Oi Grimes:
Sales @salesiere

Elon Musk: Oi Grimes:

6.

rowan @onlyshalIow

grimes and elon musk make their debut at the met gala
rowan @onlyshalIow

grimes and elon musk make their debut at the met gala

7.

this is grimes &amp; elon musk
eoghan @scmfckflowerboy

this is grimes &amp; elon musk

8.

marxinista ☭ @ryduhh

grimes dating elon musk is like using public art to cover up gentrification
marxinista ☭ @ryduhh

grimes dating elon musk is like using public art to cover up gentrification

9.

elon musk and grimes
Emily Gould @EmilyGould

elon musk and grimes

10.

iosif ☭ @screemas

say what you will about Elon Musk and Grimes, i think theyre pretty cute together
iosif ☭ @screemas

say what you will about Elon Musk and Grimes, i think theyre pretty cute together

11.

Zachary Fox @zackfox

Elon musk: hey Grimes: 👹👾🌙🧠🧚🏻‍♀️🐍💫 Elon musk: I'm not sure how you just said that but I'm tryna fuck
Zachary Fox @zackfox

Elon musk: hey Grimes: 👹👾🌙🧠🧚🏻‍♀️🐍💫 Elon musk: I’m not sure how you just said that but I’m tryna fuck

12.

Elon Musk and Grimes make their debut at the Met Gala
despite your efforts you cannot escape pajamashaw @pajamashaw

Elon Musk and Grimes make their debut at the Met Gala

13.

Nick Uhh Quadro? @NuckAvocado

I knew I shouldn't have written my Grimes and Elon Musk fanfic in that dusty old journal I found in the haunted antique store.
Nick Uhh Quadro? @NuckAvocado

I knew I shouldn’t have written my Grimes and Elon Musk fanfic in that dusty old journal I found in the haunted antique store.

14.

Zing Tsjeng @misszing

You're all way too cynical about Elon Musk and Grimes. There are lots of things an aging capitalist gazillionaire nerd could see in a young, attractive and cool musician other than wanting to harvest her blood for youth, you know?
Zing Tsjeng @misszing

You're all way too cynical about Elon Musk and Grimes. There are lots of things an aging capitalist gazillionaire nerd could see in a young, attractive and cool musician other than wanting to harvest her blood for youth, you know?

15.

grimes and elon musk arriving at the met gala
the lost krassenstein @tresgambas

grimes and elon musk arriving at the met gala

16.

🤦🏼‍♀️ @zingingcutie22

grimes and elon musk are dating because she knows he's her only hope of getting back to her home planet
🤦🏼‍♀️ @zingingcutie22

grimes and elon musk are dating because she knows he’s her only hope of getting back to her home planet

17.

ming xi @minxiepop

Grimes and Elon Musk having a conversation
ming xi @minxiepop

Grimes and Elon Musk having a conversation

18.

GAYSON @rihannasgayson

What do Grimes and Elon Musk even talk about I bet they just sit around the dining room making squirrel noises and drinking glasses of rocket fuel
GAYSON @rihannasgayson

What do Grimes and Elon Musk even talk about I bet they just sit around the dining room making squirrel noises and drinking glasses of rocket fuel

19.

rori @aghavne

elon musk and grimes makes me feel like i'm at a forced dinner party
rori @aghavne

elon musk and grimes makes me feel like i’m at a forced dinner party

