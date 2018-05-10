BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Grimes Responded To Memes About Her Relationship With Elon Musk And It Was Hilarious

news

Grimes Responded To Memes About Her Relationship With Elon Musk And It Was Hilarious

*"Odd Couple" opening theme*

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 10, 2018, at 12:57 p.m. ET

In case you haven't heard, Grimes and Elon Musk are kind of a ~thing~.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Grimes is an artsy, goth-y musician from Canada, and Elon Musk is the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX.

It's kind of a strange and unexpected match, which has led to many tweets and memes. Like this one of a sort of terrifying cat.

Elon Musk: Hey babe where do you want to go to dinner ? Grimes :
fatty @fatandfem

Elon Musk: Hey babe where do you want to go to dinner ? Grimes :

Reply Retweet Favorite
@fatandfem / Twitter

Well, Grimes and Musk know what you're up to, and they're kind of into it. Grimes responded to the tweet of the cat, calling it "accurate."

accurate https://t.co/WE7CdGtSeE
Grimes @Grimezsz

accurate https://t.co/WE7CdGtSeE

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Grimezsz / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

Relatable content.

@lowlifeally haha it’s p good i relate 2 this cat
Grimes @Grimezsz

@lowlifeally haha it’s p good i relate 2 this cat

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Grimezsz / Twitter

Musk is on it, too. He responded to this tweet with a reference to the story of how he and Grimes got together, which is very nerdy and worth reading.

@elonmusk / Twitter

He also revealed that he and Grimes worked on her Met Gala outfit together.

@elonmusk / Twitter

And said that "G has mad skillzsz" in a video of the pair at the gala.

Night at the museum. G has mad skillzsz. Me not so much. https://t.co/xFhGncvMhH
Elon Musk @elonmusk

Night at the museum. G has mad skillzsz. Me not so much. https://t.co/xFhGncvMhH

Reply Retweet Favorite
@elonmusk / Twitter

2018 is wild.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@voguemagazine / Instagram / Via Instagram: @voguemagazine

Just 19 Very Good Tweets About Grimes And Elon Musk Dating

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT