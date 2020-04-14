 Skip To Content
This New "Gossip Girl" Meme Is Exactly The Sort Of Dumb Humor That Will Get Us Through This Strange Time

This New "Gossip Girl" Meme Is Exactly The Sort Of Dumb Humor That Will Get Us Through This Strange Time

Go sip, girl!

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 14, 2020, at 12:23 p.m. ET

Gossip Girl has given us so much, both in life and after its demise in 2012. Not only was it a very important teen drama, but it has sparked so many good memes.

The latest one remixes the series' title for a little back-and-forth between Serena and Blair.

Like so:

sum⁷ @koostzu

Is it dumb? Totally.

sum⁷ @koostzu

But is it also amazing? Totally.

elizabeth @peeanofreek

According to Know Your Meme, the trend appears to have started on Twitter with this tweet.

Ac

hey BESTie @baro_tokiyo

And it's just taken off from there.

tris @margotkravitz

Truly it's amazing how many phrases you can make from two simple words.

toni🍋 @banditkabai

But people are also getting more creative than that.

Dan ❀ @Dan_theHoe

There are just so many places to take it.

elliot green @heyelliotgreen

It's just so easily adaptable.

jkhalia @jkhalia1

Honestly, this is the exact kind of dumb fun we need right now.

Kareem El-Arab (II) @ElarabKareem

And also the sort of dumb fun that makes the internet so damn good.

#⃝naj ⁷˚* ❀ @hyperbubs

And in these strange times, we'll take whatever we can get to stay sane.

diego @lovrdiegoo

