This Guy Got So Mad At Gillette He Threw His Razor In The Toilet And Now He’s Getting Trolled
But how did he get it out?
In case you somehow missed it, a lot of ~manly men~ are mad at Gillette for making a commercial suggesting they shouldn’t bully, catcall, sexually harass, mansplain, or just generally be a macho jerk.
This was a controversial statement about masculinity because ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Anyway. Many of the upset men have threatened a Gillette boycott or otherwise dissed the brand.
But one man in particular took the most delightful step of tossing his Gillette razor in the toilet.
“Goodbye Gillette. Hello Schick,” he wrote, including a photo of his own toilet.
As you might expect, the replies were swift.
We need to know — what did he do next?
Because he either had to fish it out or try to flush it.
Hmm.
Either way, it’s just wonderful.
He later clarified he did not flush.
Which can only mean one thing.
That’s masculinity, folks!
BuzzFeed News has contacted the Twitter user for comment.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.