Gen Z Is Calling Gen X The "Karen Generation"

There's been much ado about how Gen Z and millennials are slagging off baby boomers with the quip "OK boomer."



Turns out there's another generational feud brewing.

Gen Z has taken to calling Gen X — once a mere bystander in the generational wars — the "Karen generation," as in Karen, the middle-aged white mom who is always asking for the manager and wondering why kids are so obsessed with their identities.

Karens are generally "privileged from the system the boomers set up for them and [are] now acting entitled and working against Gen Z," explained Julia, a 23-year-old in Norway. "They’re usually racist, homophobic, and transphobic, don’t believe in vaccines or climate change, and are mostly also the parents of Gen Z children."

The stereotype, Julia said, is that Gen X fundamentally doesn't understand the causes that Gen Z cares about. Gen X'ers also have a tendency to "stand their ground and act like everybody else is wrong and they’re always right."

"Especially in Norway, where the strike for climate change is going strong, you see parents mocking Greta Thunberg and the other young adults participating because they themselves are not willing to change how they live their lives," she added.

Julia is one of many young people who have tweeted about Gen X's new moniker.