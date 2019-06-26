A Female Streamer Was Dropped By A Sponsor For Tweeting "Men Are Trash"
Gabriela Cattuzzo's tweet was in response to sexual harassment, and she is now taking a break after receiving death threats.
Gabriela Cattuzzo, a female video game streamer in Brazil, has been dropped by a sponsor for tweeting "men are trash" in response to sexual harassment.
It started with a tweet of Cattuzzo's on June 21 that has since been deleted. According to Kotaku, Cattuzzo tweeted a photo of herself on a mechanical bull to which a male user replied “you can ride me if you want."
“There’s always going to be fucked in the head macho man to talk shit and sexualize women until the woman starts making jokes, right?” she replied, adding “And this is why men are trash.”
Cattuzzo followed that up by saying not all men are problematic, but that wasn't enough for Razer. The gaming peripheral company said on Twitter that it will let its contract with Cattuzzo expire and will not renew it.
"We would like to make it clear that Gabi is not a spokesperson for Eazer and has never been a brand ambassador. She was part of a team of influencers who were called upon to use and publicize the brand's products," the company said.
"As gamers, we face every type of preconception and stereotype from the outset, and we will continue fighting so that this type of situation doesn’t repeat itself," they said, adding that the company opposes any kind of "extremism."
A Razer spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they "have no comment at this time."
Razer is a well-known brand among gamers and it serves as a sponsor for individual streamers and e-sports teams alike. Cattuzzo has 68,000 followers on Facebook, which is where she usually streams, and another 89,000 followers on Twitch.
Now, people are calling out Razer for their reaction, considering that Cattuzzo was experiencing harassment. They say it's a reflection of deep-rooted misogyny in the gaming community.
Cattuzzo posted a statement on Twitter giving her side and saying the whole situation started a "witch hunt." She said she never intended to be "misandrist" and that while she usually doesn't respond to harassment, this time she "burst."
"I was an asshole, I apologize. Was he an asshole, too? Yes! But I reacted 10x worse," she said, in Portuguese.
She also said she's taking a break from social media due to death threats against her and her family.
Cattuzzo has not responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
