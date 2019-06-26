A Female Streamer Was Dropped By A Sponsor For Tweeting "Men Are Trash"

Gabriela Cattuzzo, a female video game streamer in Brazil, has been dropped by a sponsor for tweeting "men are trash" in response to sexual harassment.

It started with a tweet of Cattuzzo's on June 21 that has since been deleted. According to Kotaku, Cattuzzo tweeted a photo of herself on a mechanical bull to which a male user replied “you can ride me if you want."

“There’s always going to be fucked in the head macho man to talk shit and sexualize women until the woman starts making jokes, right?” she replied, adding “And this is why men are trash.”

Cattuzzo followed that up by saying not all men are problematic, but that wasn't enough for Razer. The gaming peripheral company said on Twitter that it will let its contract with Cattuzzo expire and will not renew it.

"We would like to make it clear that Gabi is not a spokesperson for Eazer and has never been a brand ambassador. She was part of a team of influencers who were called upon to use and publicize the brand's products," the company said.

