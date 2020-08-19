A Group Of Former Glossier Employees Are Calling Out Alleged Bad Practices

A group of anonymous former Glossier employees have banded together to call out the cosmetics and skincare company for what they say are long-standing racial and managerial issues, which Glossier has vowed to address.

They've called themselves "Outta the Gloss," and released an open letter last week calling for change. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has led to mass layoffs at Glossier's flagship store in New York City, meaning many in the group lost their jobs, those involved are still pushing to have their demands met.

"I’ve seen people go through terrible things and gone through terrible things myself and nobody deserves that," one former employee, JG, told BuzzFeed News. "Your workplace is supposed to be safe."

Glossier has responded to the concerns outlined in the open letter with a blog post from the company's founder and CEO, Emily Weiss. In it, Weiss vows to make changes.



"We know we have a heightened responsibility—changing how the world sees beauty starts with change and accountability within our own organization," she wrote in part.



JG worked is one of three former Glossier employees involved in the open letter who spoke to BuzzFeed News on the condition that they be identified only by their initials for fear of retribution in the industry.

JG started as an editor (Glossier lingo for customer service professionals who work on the sales floor) in October 2018. She said that as a Black employee, she felt she was treated differently both by customers and by management.

She said, for example, that customers would sometimes grab her, but when she told management, she claims they dismissed it. But when it happened to a white employee, she said they took it more seriously.

"A manager told me to just go sit upstairs for 30 minutes and come back when I said I felt unsafe and was uncomfortable," she said. "I’ve had customers try to touch my hair or say really uncomfortable things, like 'I’m a chocolate soul in a white body.'"

As a lighter-skinned Black person, she said this allegedly dismissive attitude was even worse for darker-skinned employees. These were issues employees would bring up and talk about among themselves, JG said, but they were never addressed in a communal setting.

Another issue alleged in the open letter is that management would go to great lengths to keep customers happy, at the expense of employees. JG said that meant customers could yell at her and still be given free products to placate them.

CP, who also worked with customers, told BuzzFeed News this was very apparent one day when a group of young girls came in and starting applying dark foundation as a joke — blackface, essentially.

"The people in question were told to stop but in a way that was not even a slap on the wrist, just an overly polite and subservient tone rather than an expression of solidarity with Black staff members who were uncomfortable and felt unsafe," he said. "This kind of the 'customer is always right’ approach when it comes to racism in the workplace doesn’t work in this regard."

CP, who is white, said he also heard of a manager who would consistently mix up the names of Black employees, which the open letter said was the subject of "countless complaints."

"Most of the Black staff in the store have experienced some kind of racism whether from management or from a customer who was being racist," he said.

JG and CP are both part of Outta the Gloss, whose Aug. 13 letter was posted on Medium and Instagram.