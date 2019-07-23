Forever 21 Sent Some Customers Atkins Diet Bars And People Are Very Angry

Forever 21 customers are fuming after the company added free Atkins diet bars to some online orders in the US.

Ganiella Garcia, who often shops at the store, received an online order this week with two dresses, two skirts, and a cami, all from Forever 21's plus-size section.

"I opened the bag and took the clothes out, everything was fine. And then when I was trying things one, at the bottom there was a card and there was an Atkins bar in a little bag," she told BuzzFeed News.

"It was very insulting and honestly I like shopping at Forever 21 — but I don’t feel comfortable buying clothes from a company that thinks I shouldn’t be the size that I am."