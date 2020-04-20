 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Flick And CJ From "Animal Crossing" Are A Couple If You Want Them To Be

Trending

Flick And CJ From "Animal Crossing" Are A Couple If You Want Them To Be

The "Animal Crossing" fandom has been debating whether the chameleon and beaver are in fact dating.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 20, 2020, at 2:04 p.m. ET

The Animal Crossing fandom has only grown since the release of "New Horizons" last month. And, like every fandom, this one has its own controversies and drama.

In this case, it's the nature of the relationship between the characters Flick and CJ, both new to the franchise.

Flick (a sort of punk chameleon) and CJ (a social-media obsessed beaver) are both special characters in the game who visit your island to buy bugs and fish. They also really like talking about each other and their history.

SO I WAS MESSING AROUND FOR FUN AND CJ MENTIONED FLICK #AnimalCrossing #ACNH
✨ Brei ✨ @ ACNH @helloastromancy

SO I WAS MESSING AROUND FOR FUN AND CJ MENTIONED FLICK #AnimalCrossing #ACNH

Reply Retweet Favorite

CJ even refers to Flick as his "partner."

CJ X FLICK IS CANON NO ONE CAN CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE ACNH SAID GAY RIGHTS #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch
dαwniee🌈☁️ @dawnieedreams

CJ X FLICK IS CANON NO ONE CAN CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE ACNH SAID GAY RIGHTS #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch

Reply Retweet Favorite

That language set of a flurry of excitement as fans wondered if Flick and CJ are meant to be boyfriends in the game.

Just look at the adorable fanart being made.

Anybody want some boyfriends? Did some Flick and CJ fanart at the request of a friend #AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #SixFanartsChallenge
ℙ𝕦𝕟𝕜 𝔹𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕕 @FateInInk

Anybody want some boyfriends? Did some Flick and CJ fanart at the request of a friend #AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #SixFanartsChallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite
“Plus my partner’s into makin’ slick collectables if you want one. He’s soooo talented! Nyuk nyuk!” Love these two goons. I used "norm" as my prompt. #inkpril #nintendo #animalcrossing #acnh #flick #cj #norm
Noah Molinaro @noah_molinaro

“Plus my partner’s into makin’ slick collectables if you want one. He’s soooo talented! Nyuk nyuk!” Love these two goons. I used "norm" as my prompt. #inkpril #nintendo #animalcrossing #acnh #flick #cj #norm

Reply Retweet Favorite
They... Breathe if you agree 💓 #CJ #Flick #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #fanart #art
NaiveSteve 💫Coms are open💫 @trouble_steve

They... Breathe if you agree 💓 #CJ #Flick #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #fanart #art

Reply Retweet Favorite

The drama part came in as others pushed back, saying their relationship isn't canon, and pointing out how the Japanese version of the game uses "friend" instead.

I'm disappointed with jpn ver😔 #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH
ヨウ/Yeo🐇 @yeomk2

I'm disappointed with jpn ver😔 #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is an all too common debate in many fandoms. On one side, there's people who ship same-sex characters as a couple, and on the other side are people loudly insisting it's not canon.

Some have commented that this insistence is really just veiled homophobia.

It’s fine if you don’t think CJ and Flick are gay but telling gay people to stop shipping them because it isn’t canon (even tho we already know it isn’t) is homophobia intentional or not ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Charlie (not my real name) @CharliesTete

It’s fine if you don’t think CJ and Flick are gay but telling gay people to stop shipping them because it isn’t canon (even tho we already know it isn’t) is homophobia intentional or not ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Reply Retweet Favorite

Finally, on Sunday, Go Nintendo declared they'd found an "official" answer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Official Companion Guide. They shared a snippet from the book that says:

Flick and CJ are roommates and business partners. As an artist, he helps CJ build his streaming audience by providing stellar art to dedicated anglers. However, Flick's true artistic muse is the world of entomology.

But does that mean you can't decide they are indeed a couple? Absolutely not.

As people have pointed out, same-sex couples have been "straight-washed" all through history.

Heteros looking at CJ &amp; Flick in Animal Crossing be like
Bane with the band tee on @EdgyBadgerBoi

Heteros looking at CJ &amp; Flick in Animal Crossing be like

Reply Retweet Favorite

Animal Crossing is a game all about creating an escapist fantasy life and forging relationships with cute little animal pals. There's nothing stopping you from shipping who you want to ship.

@meaninglez @GoNintendoTweet My players guide says it
Pastel! @PastelTheUwU

@meaninglez @GoNintendoTweet My players guide says it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plus, it's cute as heck.

People kept talking to me about Flick changing to CJ's colour unconsciously when they're together and that's so CUTE what the HECK!!!! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH
Soap🍒 @soaptaculart

People kept talking to me about Flick changing to CJ's colour unconsciously when they're together and that's so CUTE what the HECK!!!! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shippers gonna ship, and that's okay.

Me: CJ and Flick are gay. People with nothing better to do: uhm ACTUALLY IN THE JP VERSION THEY'RE CALLED BUSINESS PARTNERS Me: CJ and Flick are gay
Hyouretsuzan @Rhitahtyn

Me: CJ and Flick are gay. People with nothing better to do: uhm ACTUALLY IN THE JP VERSION THEY'RE CALLED BUSINESS PARTNERS Me: CJ and Flick are gay

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT