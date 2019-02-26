A Fat German Rat Got Stuck In A Sewer Grate And The Photos Are Just Perfect

A whole team of firefighters came to the rescue of this chubby rat that got itself caught in a sewer grate in Germany.

The rotund rat was found stuck on Sunday in Bensheim. And oh my goodness, just look at her.

I love her and would die for her.

Soon, a whole team of firefighters was on scene to free the poor little thing.

"She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip - there was no going forward or back," animal rescuer Michael Sehr told local media, according to BBC News .

The team was able to prop up the grate, get a rescue loop around the rat, and eventually free her from her predicament.

The whole thing was caught on camera and it's really something to behold.

The rescue organization posted photos of the whole operation on Facebook. Some people were confused why so many people were there to save an animal normally considered a pest, but not Sehr.

"Even animals that are hated by many deserve respect," Sehr told media.