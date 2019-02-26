 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

A Fat German Rat Got Stuck In A Sewer Grate And The Photos Are Just Perfect

A Fat German Rat Got Stuck In A Sewer Grate And The Photos Are Just Perfect

We love a chubby queen.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 26, 2019, at 11:59 a.m. ET

A whole team of firefighters came to the rescue of this chubby rat that got itself caught in a sewer grate in Germany.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

The rotund rat was found stuck on Sunday in Bensheim. And oh my goodness, just look at her.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

I love her and would die for her.

Anyway.
Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

Anyway.

The local animal rescue organization, Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar, was unable to free her, so they called in the big guns.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

Soon, a whole team of firefighters was on scene to free the poor little thing.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

"She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip - there was no going forward or back," animal rescuer Michael Sehr told local media, according to BBC News.

The team was able to prop up the grate, get a rescue loop around the rat, and eventually free her from her predicament.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

The whole thing was caught on camera and it's really something to behold.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

The rescue organization posted photos of the whole operation on Facebook. Some people were confused why so many people were there to save an animal normally considered a pest, but not Sehr.

"Even animals that are hated by many deserve respect," Sehr told media.

To top it all off, the girls who discovered the rat gave rescuers a drawing of it surrounded by hearts.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

Long may she live.

Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar / Via Facebook: TierrettungRheinNeckar

ADVERTISEMENT