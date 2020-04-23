TikTok Is The New Family Board Game Night, And It’s What We Need Right Now

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

When I started my TikTok obsession a year and a half ago, it was like wandering into some secret teen clubhouse. And it was wild.



This was before TikTok trends started to make regular appearances in the media, way before local news created scares about dangerous challenges, and eons before anyone knew who Charli D’Amelio was.

Nah, back then it was all furries showing off their suits, anime kids doing hand motions I didn’t understand but thought were neat, and gamer boys making fun of them. It was a thing you only used earnestly (and therefore, uncooly), or you were there ironically. I was hooked.

That all changed, of course. It wasn’t long before TikTok culture, with its e-girls, soft boys, and VSCO girls, bubbled over into the mainstream. Teens used the app because it was genuinely fun and addictive, and the content turned from ironic to hilarious. It's truly the closest we’ll ever get to my dearly departed Vine.

As with anything that gets popular, the mainstreaming of TikTok has changed the app’s culture. Now there were old people using it (old as in older than 30), and celebrities were attempting cringey humor with their own accounts. To be honest, I was getting ready to declare that TikTok’s glory days were dead. And then the pandemic hit.

The novel coronavirus, away from the horror happening in our hospitals and nursing homes, has changed our lives in mundane yet surprising ways, from how we shop to how we wash our hands. TikTok is no different.

COVID-19 has brought something delightfully wholesome to the app — families.

Parents weren’t totally absent from the app before, but when teens and young adults across the world hunkered down with their parents in quarantine, those parents started appearing in their TikToks.

I first noticed it with the dance challenge for the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The challenge involves three people doing some easy choreography to the song, and teens were recruiting their parents to join in, with charming captions like “this took my dad almost two hours to learn.”