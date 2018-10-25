This Woman Got Eyelash Extensions And Everything Went Horribly Wrong

This is what Megan Rixson, a 20-year old student in Luton, UK, normally looks like.

And this is her after a very ill-fated attempt to get eyelash extensions.

"It was burning so much my eyes were naturally closing but she kept telling me to hold them open. After she was done, I sat up on the bed and couldn’t open them. I said, this isn’t normal, but she kept saying it was."

Rixson told BuzzFeed News she went to get her lashes done on Oct. 19 at a local salon and things quickly went downhill. "When she was doing the first one my eyes were stinging lots," Rixson said. "But she said, don’t worry it’s normal, and told me to hold my eye open."

Girls be very very careful where you get your eyelashes done!!I got my individuals done today somewhere new and it turns out they used nail glue on my lashes. I genuinely lost my sight for 2 hours. Thankfully the swelling has gone down, but there still very sore. Be careful😭 https://t.co/NmsFr9QSbk

She ended up with swelling, redness, and eyes that wouldn't stop watering. She even lost her sight for two hours.

Rixson visited a walk-in clinic about two hours after getting the lashes and was able to get eye drops and eye wash to treat them.

She thinks the salon used nail glue instead of eyelash glue, which is definitely not eye-friendly.

"My eyes are recovering well, still very sensitive. Occasionally the left eye blurs and both are a tiny bit sore but are getting better every day," she said.

Although eyelash extensions are hugely popular right now, you need to be very careful. There's a lack of regulation for the procedure, which means it's easy to go somewhere that doesn't do it safely.

Dr. Samuel D. Pierce is an optometrist and president of the American Optometric Association. He told BuzzFeed News there's a lot of things that can go wrong with eyelash extensions.



"They have the potential to cause redness, irritation, and inflammation that can cause conjunctivitis or pink eye from trapped foreign particles," he said.

You could also experience an allergic reaction to the glue and the glue can cause corneal abrasions.



These can turn into an ulcer, which can become infected. That could cause vision loss — even permanently.



Some people also pick out the extensions, which cause their natural lashes to come out, too.

"You end up having the absolute opposite of what you set out for," he said.

Pierce said that if you experience redness or discomfort after getting your eyelashes done, don't hesitate to go see an optometrist. The same goes for other procedures like eyelash tinting or bedazzling.



You should also ask your esthetician questions about what kind of glue they use and watch to make sure they're practicing proper hygiene, like washing hands and wearing gloves.