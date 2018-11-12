The first winter snowfall is a magical thing, but imagine getting to experience it for the very first time again.

That’s exactly what a family of five, newly arrived in Canada from Eritrea, got to do.

A first snowfall for Eritrean children new to Canada. #NewcomersWelcome #WelcomeToCanada #RefugeesWelcome #privatesponsorship #BVOR https://t.co/XaWTDGAxfg

One of the family’s sponsors, Rebecca Davies, shared this heartwarming video of two of the kids dancing with utter joy.

The family — a mother and four kids under 7 — were living in a refugee camp in Sudan before arriving in Toronto last week.

According to Human Rights Watch, about 12% or Eritreans have fled the country and its oppressive rule. These refugees then face further hostility seeking safety in neighboring countries like Sudan, which forcibly returned 100 asylum-seekers to Eritrea last year.