Celebs Are Showing Their Support For Elliot Page Coming Out As Trans

Page, star of The Umbrella Academy and Juno, came out in an Instagram post.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on December 1, 2020, at 2:29 p.m. ET

Fellow celebrities are sending messages of support to Elliot Page, who came out as trans on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page, who you'll know from The Umbrella Academy, said on Instagram and Twitter.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Soon after, actors, musicians, and other celebs started sharing their love and support for Page.

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v
Tegan and Sara @teganandsara

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v

Ross Mathews @helloross

I’ve never met Elliot Page, tho I’ve been at events &amp; shyly waved. I’ve been a huge fan ever since “Juno” and - in real life - get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work - films &amp; docs - from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying “Thank you.” ❤️

mark the herald angels sing @markhoppus

Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/8DB6iG3DCQ

Jameela Jamil 🌈 @jameelajamil

Big congratulations to Elliot. This is amazing. It’s going to mean so much to so many people in the world. ❤️ https://t.co/6ndSWSorSH

Mia Farrow @MiaFarrow

@TheElliotPage Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great! X❤️x❤️x❤️

Jen Richards @SmartAssJen

@TheElliotPage Congrats Elliot. Welcome to the family!

Jazz Jennings @JazzJennings__

Thank you @TheElliotPage. This is one of the most powerful messages I have ever read. I love that I am trans too ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/sObJYVP86p

Good morning, Elliot!

Natasha Rothwell @natasharothwell

Good morning to Elliot, and Elliot only. 💕💕💕 https://t.co/QLMDyZwkYD

Adore Delano @AdoreDelano

Good morning only to Elliot Page today.

Page clearly has many admirers.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4

Mae Martin @TheMaeMartin

I am very proud to support my friend @TheElliotPage , and very impressed by their strength! 💜 https://t.co/fFKWiLpqGN

If you need me, I will be standing Elliot all day!
If you need me, I will be standing Elliot all day!

Many others just shared some love.

Olivia Munn @oliviamunn

I ❤️ you Elliot. https://t.co/woFRUUCUoD

Kat Dennings @OfficialKat

@TheElliotPage ♥️

natasha lyonne @nlyonne

♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/FYi61Ix1pA

Michael Urie @michaelurie

@TheElliotPage ❤️🙌🏻

Page's show also shared the love.

Umbrella Academy @UmbrellaAcad

@TheElliotPage 🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!

Welcome, Elliot! We're glad you're here.


