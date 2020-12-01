Celebs Are Showing Their Support For Elliot Page Coming Out As Trans
Page, star of The Umbrella Academy and Juno, came out in an Instagram post.
Fellow celebrities are sending messages of support to Elliot Page, who came out as trans on Tuesday in an Instagram post.
"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page, who you'll know from The Umbrella Academy, said on Instagram and Twitter.
"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
Soon after, actors, musicians, and other celebs started sharing their love and support for Page.
Good morning, Elliot!
Page clearly has many admirers.
Many others just shared some love.
Page's show also shared the love.
Welcome, Elliot! We're glad you're here.
