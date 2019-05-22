Elizabeth Warren Followed Through On Giving This Woman Love Life Advice

Ashley Nicole Black's day was made when Senator Elizabeth Warren followed through on an offer to help with her love life.

It started over the weekend when Black, a comedian, actor, and former writer for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, tweeted at Warren asking if she had a plan to fix her love life.

Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?

Turns out, Warren was down to help. She told Black to DM her.

@ashleyn1cole DM me and let’s figure this out.

Well, Warren made good on her offer. On Tuesday, Black tweeted that she'd just gotten off the phone with Warren.

"Guess who's crying and shaking and just talked to Elizabeth Warren on the phone?!?!?" she tweeted.

"We have a plan to get my mom grandkids, it's very comprehensive, and it does involve raising taxes on billionaires."