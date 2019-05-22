 Skip To Content
Elizabeth Warren Followed Through On Giving This Woman Love Life Advice

"We have a plan to get my mom grandkids."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on May 22, 2019, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Ashley Nicole Black's day was made when Senator Elizabeth Warren followed through on an offer to help with her love life.

It started over the weekend when Black, a comedian, actor, and former writer for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, tweeted at Warren asking if she had a plan to fix her love life.

Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?
Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?

Turns out, Warren was down to help. She told Black to DM her.

@ashleyn1cole DM me and let’s figure this out.
@ashleyn1cole DM me and let’s figure this out.

Well, Warren made good on her offer. On Tuesday, Black tweeted that she'd just gotten off the phone with Warren.

"Guess who's crying and shaking and just talked to Elizabeth Warren on the phone?!?!?" she tweeted.

"We have a plan to get my mom grandkids, it's very comprehensive, and it does involve raising taxes on billionaires."

Guess who's crying and shaking and just talked to Elizabeth Warren on the phone?!?!? We have a plan to get my mom grandkids, it's very comprehensive, and it does involve raising taxes on billionaires.
Guess who's crying and shaking and just talked to Elizabeth Warren on the phone?!?!? We have a plan to get my mom grandkids, it's very comprehensive, and it does involve raising taxes on billionaires.

She also said the call was amazing and that she ended up crying.

@aditacruz75 Like you're talking to someone super smart, who also actually cares. It was amazing.
@aditacruz75 Like you're talking to someone super smart, who also actually cares. It was amazing.

@RazanGhalayini_ She said I've gotten focus on what I've got going for me... that's when I started crying LOL
@RazanGhalayini_ She said I've gotten focus on what I've got going for me... that's when I started crying LOL

A spokesperson for Warren's presidential campaign confirmed the call took place, but would not provide further details.

BuzzFeed New has reached out to Black for comment.

