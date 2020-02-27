A TikTok Dance Has Made The Jump To An Actual Music Video

People are so happy to see the dance's creator included.

If anyone deserves to be crowned the queen of music on TikTok, it's Doja Cat. Pretty much every new song the rapper and singer has dropped has gone viral on the app, often with an original dance challenge that takes over the ForYou page. With her latest music video, Doja Cat paid homage to a very viral dance for her single "Say So." In the glittering, '70s-themed video, Doja Cat does the dance herself, along with backup dancers. The moves involve a punch and a body roll that anyone who uses TikTok now basically knows by heart.

But the best part is that Doja Cat also included the teen who created the dance, TikToker Haley Sharpe. She comes onscreen during the roller rink portion of the video, doing her dance.

@yodelinghaley guys! guess where you’ll be seeing me tomorrow! tune in to @dojacat’s youtube channel at 10am ET tomorrow to watch the premiere of say so! 🥰 ♬ Say So - Doja Cat

Sharpe is perhaps now best known for that dance, but she was already TikTok famous and has 1.2 million followers and 41 million likes. She posted the "Say So" dance earlier this year.



The dance then went big on the app as other big-name accounts starting doing the dance, like Charli D'Amelio and James Charles.

@charlidamelio sorry i know i do this dance a lot but i love it and @yodelinghaley ♬ Say So - Doja Cat

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sharpe for comment. People are applauding Doja Cat for including both the dance and Sharpe in the video.

I love how doja cat incorporated the tiktok choreo in say so mv. It’s like she’s giving her thanks to all those people who made the trend. QUEEN

DOJA CAT DOING SAY SO’S TIKTOK DANCE AND INCLUDING THE GIRL WHO CREATED IT IN THE MV IS SO MFING CUTE 🥺 I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS WOMAN

And they're not just happy because it's cool to see, but because the creators of viral TikTok dancers often go uncredited.

The Renegade is another dance trend that has gone viral on the app, but it was mostly associated with the usual group of (mostly white) influencers and celebrities who posted videos of it. In fact, however, the dance was created by a 14-year-old girl in Atlanta named Jalaiah Harmon with her friend Kaliyah. After the New York Times visited Harmon, a big debate was sparked about who owns dances on TikTok, when it's appropriate to credit someone, as well as racial bias in which influencers get the most eyeballs. Harmon ended up going on Ellen, and creators have become more aware of the importance of crediting. Charli D'Amelio, for example, has always tagged Sharpe when she does the "Say So" dance. Hence why people are so happy with Doja Cat today.

DOJA CAT INVITED THE CREATOR OF THE SAY SO TIKTOK DANCE TO BE IN HER MUSIC VIDEO. I LOVE HER?????