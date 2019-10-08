Some Hunky Divers Recreated The Avengers Assemble Scene On TikTok And It's Made Quite The Splash

Marvel Studios

Did you even see Avengers: Endgame if you didn't get chills when our heroes come through the portals and assemble for the big battle scene? Well some British divers have recreated that scene and I promise it's just as good. Check it out.

Avengers assemble

Pretty good, right? The poise! Aside from being a cool video, it's also a who's-who of diving. The clip above was tweeted by Jack Laugher, playing Dr. Strange, who is an Olympic Medalist for Team Great Britain. Next is Dan Goodfellow as Captain America, also an Olympic Medalist for Team Great Britain. Together the two will be competing in Tokyo as synchronized diving partners. Then it's James Heatly as Spider-man and Matty Lee as Iron Man (who you may also see in Tokyo for his first Olympic games). Next is Yona Knight-Wisdom, as Black Panther, who is a Jamaican diver who trains with the Brits. Finally, Lucas Thomson is Hawkeye, who's on the Great Britain diving squrd with Heatly. The clip was originally posted by Goodfellow on TikTok, but this repost on Twitter now has 20 million views and 1.7 million likes.

Okay this has to be one of the best tiktok videos I’ve seen yet 😭 #avengers

People are into it.

And having a lot of fun with their imaginations.

@Em_bexxx Okay I realize now that he’s supposed to be Iron Man and he deffo did a perfect impression BUT he was so majestic I just CANT GET THIS OUT OF MY HEAD LMFAO

But the divers aren't the first or last to do recreate the Avengers scene using a pool and a bit of editing. There's a bunch more on TikTok and honestly they're all pretty fun to watch.

Everyone is so serious!

Also, this will all make you pretty jealous of people who have pools.

So here's a lake for good measure.