The Future Of Disney's First Animated Feature Film With Queer Leads, "Nimona," Is In Doubt

Disney's first feature-length animated movie to showcase queer lead characters, and even a same-sex kiss, is now in limbo after the closure of the studio working on it.

Employees of Blue Sky Studios, located in Greenwich, Connecticut, say they were told on Feb. 9 that Disney was shutting them down as of April, and that the entire staff would be laid off.

Employees who spoke to BuzzFeed News on the condition of anonymity said closing the studio means that Nimona will likely never see the light of day.

"It was a first for our studio in a lot of respects and what would have been a first for Disney, I believe," one employee said. "It featured two male leads kissing, it featured a gender-nonconforming lead heroine."

Nimona started as a webcomic created by artist Noelle Stevenson. In 2015, it was published as a graphic novel by HarperCollins. Its titular character is a shape-shifter with a penchant for chaos and violence. She teams up with villain Lord Ballister Blackheart to go after Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, the supposed hero.

In the series (Warning: spoiler alert!), Blackheart and Goldenloin have a romantic history, and the film adaptation was to make that clear, including an "I love you" scene, the Blue Sky employee said. Two other employees were able to confirm those details to BuzzFeed News.

According to the employee, Disney told Blue Sky Studios the shutdown was due to the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Disney did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News about the content and status of Nimona, but in a statement, a spokesperson said: "Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios."

Stevenson, who could not be reached for comment, tweeted their own dismay regarding Nimona's fate.