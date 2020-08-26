"Ink Master" Star Daniel Silva Was Sentenced To Jail For The Crash That Killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Former Ink Master contestant Daniel Silva has been sentenced to jail in the fatal car crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie in May.



Silva, 27, entered a no-contest plea in July to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, Silva was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years probation, 250 hours of community service, as well as a suspended prison sentence of four years, which may be imposed if he violates his probation.

Silva, a tattoo artist, was a contestant on Season 10 of Ink Master. He is also a social media influencer with more than a million followers on Instagram and 258,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Police say Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT that crashed into a tree on May 10 — the night of La Barrie's 25th birthday. La Barrie, who was in the passenger seat, was killed; Silva was arrested the next day.