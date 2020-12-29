A Bunch Of TikTok Stars Appear To Be Vacationing In The Bahamas And Fans Are Disappointed

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck, Madi Monroe, and others have been allegedly spotted at the Atlantis Bahamas as the pandemic worsens in Los Angeles.

Fupp / GC Images Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Chase Hudson attend 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center, Feb. 15.

Fans of TikTok's most famous stars are expressing disappointment as photos have emerged of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck, and Madi Monroe apparently on vacation in the Bahamas. Starting late on Monday, videos began emerging online of the young influencers apparently posing with fans in the Bahamas and, specifically, at the Atlantis resort in Nassau.

Other photos tagged at the Atlantis on Instagram show Hudson and Beck posing with fans at a resort pool, and another shows Beck posing with a young fan on Twitter. A TikTok shows a fan posing with Beck as well as video footage of the group with someone who appears to be a staff member in an Atlantis-branded shirt.

On another TikTok of a fan posing with Beck, posted on Tuesday, Beck commented "lovely meeting you."

TIkTok

Bryant, a friend and photographer of the influencers, also posted an Instagram story of himself, Beck, Hudson, and Anthony Reeves. The background of the image matches photos on Google of the Saint Laurent store located within Atlantis Bahamas' Crystal Court luxury shopping area.

Bryant/Instagram

Monroe also posted a TikTok on Tuesday showing her on Omegle. The background matches images of suites at the Atlantis on the resort's website.

While a lot of the comments from fans have been about Beck possibly dying his hair black, many more are expressing disappointment that the influencers seem to have chosen to travel as the COVID-19 pandemic grows more dire in Los Angeles.

no cause the way charli even SPOKE out on live abt how she said she'd do better staying home and social distancing then they all go to the fucking BAHAMAS? could that not wait??? like its ok take a break from social media i get it but you can do that AT HOME.

charli damelio won person of the year.. she’s literally in the bahamas rn with 15 other people during a pandemic and has been doing so all year what-

everyone acting like noah beck is so unproblematic when he’s literally partying in the Bahamas with all those other problematic tiktokers during a global pandemic

People have also been leaving comments on the stars' TikTok videos.

TikTok

It's especially jarring as Charli recently went on Instagram Live to remind people to stay safe.



"Please stop being so inconsiderate to others," she said during the broadcast. "You are putting other people at risk." Representatives for the D'Amelios, Beck, and the Atlantis did not return requests for comments. The Atlantis requires travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the resort.

Although Beck and Hudson have posed for photos, the influencers themselves have been shy about posting photos or TikToks specifying where they are. That's a big change from their last group trip to the Atlantis Bahamas in March, which included frequent social media posts.

Los Angeles, where the influencers live, is currently under a "safer at home" emergency public order. "With this virus, we are safer at home," the order says. "Wherever feasible, City residents must isolate themselves in their residences," subject to certain exceptions. According to LA County Public Health, the city had 13,661 new cases on Dec. 28 and 733,325 total cases reported, with a 16.8% seven-day average test positivity rate. ICU bed capacity at Southern California hospitals hit zero last week.