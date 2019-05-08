 Skip To Content
This Dad Attempting A Backflip Is Every Dad Trying To Show Off

"He’s never successfully done a backflip ever."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on May 8, 2019, at 2:20 p.m. ET

Is there anything funnier in this world than a dad trying and failing to show off?

Meet Lionel Monreal, a very dadly dad in Lakewood, California, who for some reason is convinced he can do a backflip.

So, at a recent family gathering, he insisted on going for it yet again.

Taylor Monreal / Twitter

"He was trying to impress my mom. They’re divorced but they’re best friends," Lionel's daughter, Taylor, told BuzzFeed News.

"For some reason he wanted to try and do it with all of his clothes on, including his shoes."

Taylor caught it all on camera, including Lionel saying, "I should've been in the Olympics with this dive."

Just watch:

My dad was drunk and wanted to prove to us he can do a backflip lol
Taylor @taymonnnzzz

My dad was drunk and wanted to prove to us he can do a backflip lol

@taymonnnzzz / Twitter

As Taylor put it, "It was not a backflip."

He actually appears to hang in the air for a second. It's just amazing.

Taylor Monreal / Twitter

"This isn’t the first time he's done this. It’s just the first time I recorded him doing it," said Taylor.

"He’s never successfully done a backflip ever."

While he's not great at backflips, Lionel is great at going viral — and people on Twitter are in love with him.

@taymonnnzzz I FUCKING CANT
˗ˏˋ jas ˊˎ˗ @okjassy

@taymonnnzzz I FUCKING CANT

@okjassy / Twitter
@taymonnnzzz The Olympics:
Dean @Alan71Dean

@taymonnnzzz The Olympics:

@Alan71Dean / Twitter
@taymonnnzzz @babygirllchlo Nobody can tell him he didn't do a backflip😂😂
kill.phill @phillipnkolo

@taymonnnzzz @babygirllchlo Nobody can tell him he didn’t do a backflip😂😂

@phillipnkolo / Tiwtter

Taylor said her dad is pretty anti–social media, so he doesn't totally realize what going viral means. But he's still happy.

"I told him, 'I posted a video of you and it went viral,' and he was like, 'Heck yeah, people love my backflip,' but he doesn’t really understand what that means," said Taylor.

I guess dads gonna dad.

