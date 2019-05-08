"He’s never successfully done a backflip ever."

Is there anything funnier in this world than a dad trying and failing to show off? Meet Lionel Monreal, a very dadly dad in Lakewood, California, who for some reason is convinced he can do a backflip. So, at a recent family gathering, he insisted on going for it yet again.

"He was trying to impress my mom. They’re divorced but they’re best friends," Lionel's daughter, Taylor, told BuzzFeed News. "For some reason he wanted to try and do it with all of his clothes on, including his shoes." Taylor caught it all on camera, including Lionel saying, "I should've been in the Olympics with this dive."



Just watch:

My dad was drunk and wanted to prove to us he can do a backflip lol @taymonnnzzz / Twitter

As Taylor put it, "It was not a backflip." He actually appears to hang in the air for a second. It's just amazing.

"This isn’t the first time he's done this. It’s just the first time I recorded him doing it," said Taylor. "He’s never successfully done a backflip ever." While he's not great at backflips, Lionel is great at going viral — and people on Twitter are in love with him.

