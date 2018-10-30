This Woman Scaring People In A Spooky Bodysuit Is Everything Good About Halloween

This is Makayla Rose Martinez, a spooky queen who knows what Halloween is really about: scaring strangers and loved ones.

And that's exactly what she did, lovingly terrorizing her fellow students at York College of Nebraska.

She captured it all in a video that's now been viewed more than 2 million times because it's just that good.

She got the costume after seeing it in a viral video last year.

"I saved it immediately and I thought when Halloween comes around I want it," she told BuzzFeed News.

"It’s called a 'rake skin' but it just kind of looks like a swamp monster looking thing."