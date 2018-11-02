It's been nearly two years since Vine was unjustly extinguished from our phones and lives. But thankfully, it lives on in our hearts, and in projects like this spectacular Inktober undertaking.

Inktober is a challenge for artists to create something everyday through the month of October and Taylor Reynolds went all in with some mid-aughts nostalgia.

The animator, illustrator, and writer recreated a classic Vines every day on a Post-It note, such as this gem.

"It's an avocado! Thanks" on a loop for all of eternity = better than guac. Happy #NationalAvocadoDay

"Strangely enough, I wasn't an avid Vine-watcher when the app was most popular," Reynolds told BuzzFeed News.

She actually got into Vines via YouTube, where there's now a ton of compilation videos with names like "Clean Vines you can show your grandparents" and "10 minutes of medium rare Vines that cured my eczema."

"My roommates and I would put on these Vine compilations while we hung out or ate dinner, moving from RIP VINE with the really famous ones to the more obscure to find new content," she told BuzzFeed News.