BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman Drew Classic Vines For Inktober And They're Fresh Like Avocados

This Woman Drew Classic Vines For Inktober And They're Fresh Like Avocados

Dun dun dunnn dun dun... RUN.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 2, 2018, at 12:10 p.m. ET

It's been nearly two years since Vine was unjustly extinguished from our phones and lives. But thankfully, it lives on in our hearts, and in projects like this spectacular Inktober undertaking.

#Inktober Day 1.....wow
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 1.....wow

Reply Retweet Favorite

Inktober is a challenge for artists to create something everyday through the month of October and Taylor Reynolds went all in with some mid-aughts nostalgia.

The animator, illustrator, and writer recreated a classic Vines every day on a Post-It note, such as this gem.

#Inktober Day 2!....thanks #Inktober2018
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 2!....thanks #Inktober2018

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thanks!

"It's an avocado! Thanks" on a loop for all of eternity = better than guac. Happy #NationalAvocadoDay
Iris @heyiris

"It's an avocado! Thanks" on a loop for all of eternity = better than guac. Happy #NationalAvocadoDay

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it's pretty awesome, my dudes.

#Inktober Day 3....my dudes
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 3....my dudes

Reply Retweet Favorite

aaaaaaaAAAAAA.

It is Wednesday my dudes aaaaaaaaaaAAAAA https://t.co/yJ0fOcp1pE
Meg @Pugkip

It is Wednesday my dudes aaaaaaaaaaAAAAA https://t.co/yJ0fOcp1pE

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Strangely enough, I wasn't an avid Vine-watcher when the app was most popular," Reynolds told BuzzFeed News.

#Inktober Day 4.......ADAM
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 4.......ADAM

Reply Retweet Favorite

She actually got into Vines via YouTube, where there's now a ton of compilation videos with names like "Clean Vines you can show your grandparents" and "10 minutes of medium rare Vines that cured my eczema."

"My roommates and I would put on these Vine compilations while we hung out or ate dinner, moving from RIP VINE with the really famous ones to the more obscure to find new content," she told BuzzFeed News.

When Inktober rolled around, it was a no-brainer.

#Inktober Day 5.....boogie woogie woogie @gabegundacker
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 5.....boogie woogie woogie @gabegundacker

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I made a huge list of Vines I liked, and started to work down that list," said Reynolds.

#Inktober Day 6............RUN
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 6............RUN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like so many of us, Reynolds loves the bite-sized nature of Vines.

#Inktober Day 7...........BARK
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 7...........BARK

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You can say 'An avocado...' in a certain voice and someone will probably respond, 'THAAAANKS.' That's pretty crazy," she said.

#Inktober Day 8..............LIPSTICK???? 💄👛
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 8..............LIPSTICK???? 💄👛

Reply Retweet Favorite

"They're teeny tiny moments that a whole bunch of people decided were funny enough to pass on. They're bite-size little nuggets of joy."

#Inktober Day 10............ and they were ROOMMATES
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 10............ and they were ROOMMATES

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some of her favorites include "Marlene your speech was so good."

#Inktober Day 9.......when Marlene's speech was SO good
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 9.......when Marlene's speech was SO good

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this woman throwing a jug of milk.

#Inktober Day 29 ................ HONK
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 29 ................ HONK

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are loving Reynold's Post-its and have been responding to their favorite Vines.

#Inktober Day 22 .............. he's going to get in trouble
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 22 .............. he's going to get in trouble

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think my favorite part of people interacting with my Vines was people responding with the punchline of the Vine, which I tried to leave out of the captions for this purpose," she said.

"I would post 'He's going to get in trouble' and people would reply with 'zACH stOP' and that made my day.

Reynolds isn't the first to doodle Vines. Earlier this year, another Twitter illustrator made these wonderful creations.

welcome to chili's
rip zeph @zephanijong

welcome to chili's

Reply Retweet Favorite

Reynolds hadn't seen them before so it was just a happy coincidence, and the more Vines the merrier!

You can see the rest of Reynold's fantastic sketches on her Twitter profile.

#Inktober Day 30 ............. MIND
Taylor Reynolds @tayloreynolds13

#Inktober Day 30 ............. MIND

Reply Retweet Favorite


Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT