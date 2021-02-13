"The Bachelor" Host Chris Harrison Is Temporarily Stepping Aside After His Remarks "Excusing Historical Racism"

Harrison announced the move on social media after being criticized for how he handled questions about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged racist past.

Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

Chris Harrison said he is temporarily "stepping aside" from his role as host of The Bachelor franchise amid backlash over the controversy around a current contestant's past social media posts. In a pair of Instagram posts shared on Saturday, Harrison said he is "stepping aside for a period of time" and will not appear on the Final Rose special. He said he was "remorseful" and "ashamed" about comments he made in a recent interview when asked about Rachael Kirkconnell, a frontrunner on the 25th season of The Bachelor, which stars the franchise's first Black bachelor.

Craig Sjodin / Getty Images Matt James, the franchise's first Black bachelor, and Chris Harrison

According to Variety, Kirkconnell was seen in pictures that allegedly show her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party. She has also been accused of liking photos that contain Confederate flags on social media. Harrison was asked about Kirkconnell's alleged behavior in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette lead, on Extra, and specifically about the antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018 that Kirkconnell allegedly attended. Harrison appeared to defend Kirkconnell, saying, "These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time and they were 18 years old." "We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion. I've seen some stuff online, again this 'judge jury executioner' thing where people are just tearing this girl's life apart and diving into her parents and her parents' voting record. It's unbelievably alarming to watch this," he said. He later said he was "not defending Rachael" but added, "I just know that, I don't know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I'm not defending it. I didn't go to it." The interview led to widespread backlash among Bachelor fans, and Harrison apologized for his remarks on Wednesday. "To my Bachelor Nation family — I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology," he said.

In his post Saturday, Harrison said his "ignorance did damage." "By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong," the post says.

It's unclear how long Harrison plans to step aside for. ABC and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Kirkconnell released her own apology on Thursday. Although she didn't confirm or deny the photos or her alleged social media activity, she said that "truths have come to light that I need to address."

