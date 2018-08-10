These Moms Did A Stunning Photo Shoot To Celebrate Black Women And Breastfeeding

Black women in the US are less likely to breastfeed than other women, despite the benefits for both the mother and baby.

Black women in the US are far less likely than other women to breastfeed. But one group of moms in Alabama is working to change that in the most beautiful way.

Jennifer Miller is one of the founders of Chocolate Milk Mommies, a group based in Birmingham, Alabama, that's working to normalize breastfeeding for black mothers.

"In our community it's taboo — they look at breastfeeding as a white thing, and it's looked down upon," Miller told BuzzFeed News.

"It's for our babies, it's the best thing possible."

Only 64% of non-Hispanic black mothers decide to breastfeed, compared with 81% of Hispanic and non-Hispanic white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

in addition to cultural factors, black women are less likely to breastfeed because they are more likely to have to go back to work earlier. They also don't get enough information from doctors and lack access to professional breastfeeding support, according to the CDC.

Breastfeeding can lower a woman's risk of breast cancer, which is particularly important because black women are at higher risk. And breastfeeding protects infants from ear infections, diarrhea, asthma, and allergies, and a bunch of other things.

But breastfeeding doesn't come naturally — most women need to learn how to do it the right way. It often requires a lot of support from family, friends, hospitals, and workplaces to help women consider breastfeeding and to remove barriers so they can continue to do so for months or years.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusively breastfeeding until a baby is six months old, then continuing breastfeeding mixed with other foods until the baby is at least a year old.

At 12 months of age, only 17% of black mothers are still breastfeeding, compared with 31% of white women and 26% of Hispanic women.