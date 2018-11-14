People Are Throwing Cheese Slices On Their Dogs And It's Just Delightful
"Fuck beer pong, we playin dog cheese."
Please stop what you're doing and immediately find a slice of cheese and throw it on the closest available dog.
Because it's great. Truly great.
This ~trend~ was started by Matthew Elias, a video editor in Windsor, Ontario.
"I’ve been throwing cheese at stuff and laughing about it since I was a kid, so naturally once I ran out of inanimate objects to throw cheese on I thought I’d see if my dog could catch it," he told BuzzFeed News. "Which he kind of did."
His very unbothered dog is named Charlie.
This, naturally, got other people to start throwing cheese on their dogs.
Which, tbh, is a great use.
Some dogs were quite confused.
Some dogs were quicker than others.
But they all got cheese treats, so this is really a win-win.
There were also fun variations, such as cat tortilla.
And cheese reptile.
Cheese: What can't it do?
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.