People Are Throwing Cheese Slices On Their Dogs And It's Just Delightful

Please stop what you're doing and immediately find a slice of cheese and throw it on the closest available dog.

Because it's great. Truly great.

This ~trend~ was started by Matthew Elias, a video editor in Windsor, Ontario.



"I’ve been throwing cheese at stuff and laughing about it since I was a kid, so naturally once I ran out of inanimate objects to throw cheese on I thought I’d see if my dog could catch it," he told BuzzFeed News. "Which he kind of did."