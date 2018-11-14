BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Throwing Cheese Slices On Their Dogs And It's Just Delightful

People Are Throwing Cheese Slices On Their Dogs And It's Just Delightful

"Fuck beer pong, we playin dog cheese."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 14, 2018, at 3:39 p.m. ET

Posted on November 14, 2018, at 3:31 p.m. ET

Please stop what you're doing and immediately find a slice of cheese and throw it on the closest available dog.

Fuck beer pong, we playin dog cheese
Matt @BlargMyShnoople

Fuck beer pong, we playin dog cheese

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BlargMyShnoople

Because it's great. Truly great.

This ~trend~ was started by Matthew Elias, a video editor in Windsor, Ontario.

"I’ve been throwing cheese at stuff and laughing about it since I was a kid, so naturally once I ran out of inanimate objects to throw cheese on I thought I’d see if my dog could catch it," he told BuzzFeed News. "Which he kind of did."

His very unbothered dog is named Charlie.

Twitter: @BlargMyShnoople

This, naturally, got other people to start throwing cheese on their dogs.

@BlargMyShnoople
Connor George @_connorgeorge_

@BlargMyShnoople

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which, tbh, is a great use.

@BlargMyShnoople @al_cat11
Demarco @BrenMurray34

@BlargMyShnoople @al_cat11

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some dogs were quite confused.

@BlargMyShnoople @James_Trask
ass @bonerbang69

@BlargMyShnoople @James_Trask

Reply Retweet Favorite


Some dogs were quicker than others.

@BlargMyShnoople @BigJigglyPanda This is Phase 2
T r i s t a n (Lost) @loli_ryona

@BlargMyShnoople @BigJigglyPanda This is Phase 2

Reply Retweet Favorite

But they all got cheese treats, so this is really a win-win.

@BlargMyShnoople
Sam Bremmer @sambremmer

@BlargMyShnoople

Reply Retweet Favorite


There were also fun variations, such as cat tortilla.

@BlargMyShnoople I see your dog cheese and raise you cat tortilla
Jen G @pinkjennypenny_

@BlargMyShnoople I see your dog cheese and raise you cat tortilla

Reply Retweet Favorite

And cheese reptile.

@BlargMyShnoople I felt mean but then I remembered she likes to fling herself off the bed so she’s definitely unbothered https://t.co/VodTcLDFlA
izzy @danisnobunk

@BlargMyShnoople I felt mean but then I remembered she likes to fling herself off the bed so she’s definitely unbothered https://t.co/VodTcLDFlA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cheese: What can't it do?

@BlargMyShnoople
Alec Fischer @AlecFish0802

@BlargMyShnoople

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT