A Library Wouldn't Let These Artists Hang A Poster About Safer LGBTQ Sex

The problem was a poster with the "dos and don'ts of fisting."

Two artists are disappointed after moving their show that included LGBTQ sex education from a Calgary Public Library branch after the library objected to some of the content. Maddie Alexander and Morgan Sears-Williams were set to display their show, titled "Femme4Femme," at Memorial Park Library in Calgary as part of the annual Femme Wave festival.

The show, which the pair have shown in other cities, examines femme identities and includes work about safer LGBTQ sex, including a video that displays objects like dental dams and gloves. But, when Sears-Williams went to set up the show at the library, it didn't go to plan. "We were speaking to one of the librarians there and asked them to read through [a poster] and at that point they got their manager," Sears-Williams told BuzzFeed News. That manager, she said, told her that the poster was "sexually explicit" and would not be allowed. The poster included imagery from a vintage lesbian magazine, along with safer sex tips, such as washing your hands, and included the word "fisting."

Morgan Sears-WIlliams

"She said we wouldn’t be able to put up the poster but we could put up the other work," said Sears-Williams. None of the work in the show contained sexual imagery, said Alexander.

"What gets me is how and why queer sex is still viewed as offensive in any way," they added.

Morgan Sears-WIlliams

"I actually pre-censored the work before sending it to make sure it didn’t have any potentially offensive words," they told BuzzFeed News. Mary Kapusta, a spokesperson for the Calgary Public Library, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a poster that included the "Do's and Don'ts of Fisting" was the point of contention. She said the library stands with the manager's decision. "I would note that our staff hoped that we could keep the rest of the exhibit up as I understand that it showcased same-sex relationships and that content is certainly in-line with our programming, but we respect that the artists wanted to keep it as a complete collection," said Kapusta.

Morgan Sears-WIlliams