These Burger King Employees Left A Viral Goodbye Message After They All Quit

In the middle of June, Nebraska was stuck in a heat wave, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and 100s. Inside one Burger King in Lincoln, it felt much worse.

Rachael Flores, the former general manager of the location, told BuzzFeed News that working the lunch rush amid the hot fryers left her and her employees beet red as they struggled in the heat. The addition of face masks due to COVID-19 protocols only made things worse.

"Everyone's just starting to feel sick. And me, I got really bad one day, and I was kind of delirious. I could barely stand," she said.

Flores said her fellow employees told her to go home so she eventually did, making her late for a meeting with upper management.

According to Flores, her supervisor was not pleased about her leaving work due to the heat. She claims he told her she was being a baby, making excuses, and not doing her job. She said when she escalated it up the chain of command, a higher-up accused her of lying. Burger King corporate and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, did not return numerous requests for comment on these allegations, and calls to the Lincoln store went unanswered.

That was the last straw for Flores. She put in her two weeks, and one by one, at least eight of the location's 13-person crew did the same.

On July 10, departing employees left a final message on an outdoor sign: "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience."

The sign went viral on sites like Reddit. Commenters cheered the employees on, saying "Good for them!" and "We love to see it."

Short-staffed fast-food joints have become an increasingly frequent sighting on social media, with photos of signs saying locations are closed due to lack of employees, or this TikTok of a McDonald's, which shows a sign saying “everyone quit” and an empty kitchen.

Fast-food workers are usually paid minimum wage or close to it, and were considered "essential workers" throughout the pandemic. Some of them have had enough.