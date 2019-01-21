This Teen Pranked Her Dad With Jimin From BTS And His Reaction Was Adorable
For the love of Jimin.
This is Molly and her dad. Recently, Molly pranked him in a way only a BTS fan could.
Molly (who didn't want her last name used) is home from college visiting her dad.
Molly happens to be a huge BTS fan, and her bias, which is what K-pop fans call their favorite, is Jimin.
Jimin is the fella with silver hair.
BTS is one of the ways Molly bonds with her dad. He sort of jokes about it, but she knows he loves them too.
"BTS has this reality show, and I sometimes force him to watch it with me," Molly told BuzzFeed News. "It’s just a joke between us that he doesn’t like them just because it’s a crazed girl thing."
Molly's dad had to go on a business trip to Germany, and that gave her ample opportunity for a delicious prank.
Molly got a bunch of photos of Jimin and started putting them up around her dad's house.
She got pretty creative with their placement.
Molly's dad arrived home last night, and that's when the magic began.
"He just wanted to see you!"
But little did he know there was more Jimin in store.
"Then he saw the Jimin card on the toilet, then the mirror, then the light. And he sort of got that it was a joke, so he went searching for them," said Molly.
Adorably, you can tell he's quite enjoying the Jimin hunt.
"Dad, Jimin loves you!"
"He kept threatening me that he was going to tweet the pictures out, but what he didn’t know is that I had a whole thread already going," said Molly.
The sweetest part is that Molly's dad hasn't even taken the photos down.
"I’m a college student, so I’m only home for break. So I think it’s just a way for him to remember how annoying I am when I’m gone," said Molly. "He’s a great dad."
Her Twitter thread now has thousands of likes and people saying they want to prank their own parents in the same way.
"I hope they do. The more BTS the merrier."
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
