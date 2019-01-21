This Teen Pranked Her Dad With Jimin From BTS And His Reaction Was Adorable

This is Molly and her dad. Recently, Molly pranked him in a way only a BTS fan could.

Molly (who didn't want her last name used) is home from college visiting her dad.

Molly happens to be a huge BTS fan, and her bias, which is what K-pop fans call their favorite, is Jimin.

Jimin is the fella with silver hair.

BTS is one of the ways Molly bonds with her dad. He sort of jokes about it, but she knows he loves them too.

"BTS has this reality show, and I sometimes force him to watch it with me," Molly told BuzzFeed News. "It’s just a joke between us that he doesn’t like them just because it’s a crazed girl thing."